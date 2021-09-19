UK Symphony Band performs Parent Day Concert

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 14th annual Parents Day Concert was held at the University of Kentucky’s Singletary Center for the Arts.

It was the first in person show since the pandemic began in March of 2020. The UK Symphony Band was conducted by Professor George Boulden to perform songs like “The Star Spangled Banner” and “Dancing on Water”.

While the University of Kentucky Wind Symphony and Conducter John Cody Birdwell perfomed “Roman Carnival Anthem” and “Over the Hills and Far Away”.

The performance is a tribute to the late Tom Brawner, who was a music educator at UK and several other schools.