Nature Hop kicks off this weekend with ‘Movie under the Stars’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s Parks and Recreation and Lex Environmental Services host the 4th annual nature hop weekend.

The event kicked off tonight with food trucks, music and a showing of the movie bugs life.. Nature hop is a series of events focused on connecting people with green spaces throughout Fayette County.

This years Nature Hop includes 24 events..like self guided hiking, tagging butterflies, history tours, canoeing, yoga and more.

“An event like this is so important for the community, for people to have leisure time to just relax because everybody works so hard everybody is stressed but this is the time we can get together and just enjoy life.” said Jessica Piersol, Lexington Parks and Recreation.

500 people RSVP’d for this years ‘Nature Hop’. The series of events will continue Sunday.

