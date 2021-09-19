Mowing operations scheduled for Central KY

By
Kaitlyn Shive
-
0
16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (RELEASE) (WTVQ)– The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises the traveling public that mowing season continues for Central Kentucky. District 7 crews, and contractors will be working on the third mowing cycle along state roadsides.

Specific counties (Anderson, Bourbon, Garrard, and Woodford) will provide their own mowing operations. Exact dates of work for each county will vary, and work is weather dependent.

- Advertisement -

Cycle 3 Operations will begin Monday, September 20, and continue through Monday, October 4 for the following counties:

  • Boyle
  • Clark
  • Fayette
  • Jessamine
  • Madison
  • Mercer
  • Montgomery
  • Scott

Note: the work timeline will not necessarily be in the exact order for the counties listed above

Mowing operations typically do not cause lane closures or similar impacts. However, motorists should be aware of traffic changes — especially slowed traffic, or traffic backups along two-lane highways. The Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to help put safety first by slowing down, and using appropriate discretion where crews are working.

Residents are also reminded that Kentucky law prohibits political, or other advertising signs from being posted on state right of way. Signs can be a hazard to motorists, and mowing crews, and will be removed. Owners of signs may retrieve them for a period of time after removal by visiting the state maintenance facility within their county.

Previous articleLane Construction to begin tomorrow on Mercer Rd.
mm
Kaitlyn Shive
http://www.wtvq.com
Kaitlyn Shive joined the ABC36 News Team in January 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist. Kaitlyn comes to us from Joplin, Missouri, where she worked as an MMJ and Fill in Anchor for KOAM News/Fox 14 for over a year and a half. She is a Kentucky girl at heart, growing up in Louisville for a good portion of her life before her family moved to Mason, OH in 2012. She graduated from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University with a Bachelors Degree in Broadcast Journalism. She also graduated with specializations in Marketing and Media, and with a Social Media Certificate. She is thrilled to be back in the Bluegrass State and to be closer to friends and family in the Cincinnati and Louisville areas. She can not wait to get to know the Lexington, Kentucky area and its people. If you have a story idea or tip, she is just a DM or email away. You can contact her on Facebook: kaitlynshiveTV, on Twitter: KaitlynShiveTV or by email: kshive@wtvq.com.