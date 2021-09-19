Mowing operations scheduled for Central KY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (RELEASE) (WTVQ)– The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises the traveling public that mowing season continues for Central Kentucky. District 7 crews, and contractors will be working on the third mowing cycle along state roadsides.
Specific counties (Anderson, Bourbon, Garrard, and Woodford) will provide their own mowing operations. Exact dates of work for each county will vary, and work is weather dependent.
Cycle 3 Operations will begin Monday, September 20, and continue through Monday, October 4 for the following counties:
- Boyle
- Clark
- Fayette
- Jessamine
- Madison
- Mercer
- Montgomery
- Scott
Note: the work timeline will not necessarily be in the exact order for the counties listed above
Mowing operations typically do not cause lane closures or similar impacts. However, motorists should be aware of traffic changes — especially slowed traffic, or traffic backups along two-lane highways. The Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to help put safety first by slowing down, and using appropriate discretion where crews are working.
Residents are also reminded that Kentucky law prohibits political, or other advertising signs from being posted on state right of way. Signs can be a hazard to motorists, and mowing crews, and will be removed. Owners of signs may retrieve them for a period of time after removal by visiting the state maintenance facility within their county.