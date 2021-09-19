Lane Construction to begin tomorrow on Mercer Rd.

Kaitlyn Shive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) (RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this advisory serves as an update. A project is scheduled to begin for the construction of new traffic lanes. The first phase of work will include the removal/rebuild for a section of dry stack stone wall to provide space for the lanes.

Monday, Sept. 20 through Friday, Sept. 247 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day

Intersection of Westbound Mercer Road onto Northbound Greendale Road/KY 1978

  • construction of a left turn lane, a thru lane and a right turn lane will be in effect at milepoint 0.302
  • the work will be located off the shoulder of the existing Mercer Road
  • no lane closures or detours will be necessary

Note: Mercer Road is an LFUCG route and Greendale Road/KY 1978 is a state route

Motorists should be aware of the work zone and use additional caution when driving near the area.

