Lane Construction to begin tomorrow on Mercer Rd.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) (RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this advisory serves as an update. A project is scheduled to begin for the construction of new traffic lanes. The first phase of work will include the removal/rebuild for a section of dry stack stone wall to provide space for the lanes.
Monday, Sept. 20 through Friday, Sept. 24 – 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day
- Advertisement -
Intersection of Westbound Mercer Road onto Northbound Greendale Road/KY 1978
construction of a left turn lane, a thru lane and a right turn lane will be in effect at milepoint 0.302
the work will be located off the shoulder of the existing Mercer Road
no lane closures or detours will be necessary
Note: Mercer Road is an LFUCG route and Greendale Road/KY 1978 is a state route
Motorists should be aware of the work zone and use additional caution when driving near the area.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.