KSP investigates double fatal crash in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people are dead after a car crash in bell county

According to Kentucky State Police…troopers received a call around 8:54 A.M to assist with a single car collision.

KSP says it happened on KY 66 in the Arjay community of Bell County.

The initial investigation found that a 2004 KIA passenger car was driving east on KY 66 when it veered off the roadway into a ditch line…after hitting the ditch line the car was overturned and both the driver and passenger were ejected from the car.

The driver 48-year-old Michael Collet of Arjay and passenger 22-year-old Charles Upton of Arjay were pronounced dead at the scene by the Bell County Deputy Coroner.

Kentucky State Police are investigating the crash.

