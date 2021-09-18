Paris-Bourbon County Pumpkin Festival showcases Paris

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fall, the coziest season of the year, is almost here, and that means it’s time for fall festivals.

After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, the popular Paris-Bourbon County Pumpkin Festival is back with live music, food trucks, vendors, and pumpkin painting, showcasing the small-town charm of Paris.

“You know everybody out here, you get to see everyone, say hi, ask how their kids are doing at school, and that’s the charm of living in a small town,” said Rebecca McCauley.

For some, the festival makes for a great weekend escape from the city. Ryan and Katie Galanaugh are visiting from Louisville for the weekend.

“I’ve always heard of Paris, heard it’s super cute, super quaint, so we’ve just been making a day out of it, had some terrific breakfast. You know it’s autumn, one of my favorite times of the year so we’re trying to make a weekend out of it,” said Ryan Galanaugh.

But it’s not just a festival: proceeds from the festival go to AccuTran Industries, which assists local Bourbon, Nicholas, and Harrison countians with mental disabilities in getting training for life and work.

Tammy Liggett says that’s why she decided to bring her sweet shop to the festival.

“This hit close to home for us because we have family members with disabilities and we thought, we want to come out and support everyone,” said Liggett.

The Bourbon County Pumpkin Festival lasted from 9 A.M. to 9 P.M. with live music featuring local artists.