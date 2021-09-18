High School Highlight Reel: 09/18/21

Catch some of the best high school football action from around the area

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Another great night of high school football. A couple close ones and also a few where teams made a statement.

In our High School Highlight Reel Game of the Week, Lexington Catholic on the road taking on LCA in the Holy War.

ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy has highlights from that game and more in the High School Highlight Reel.