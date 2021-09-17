Usher in fall with MEGA MILLIONS and POWERBALL jackpots

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mega Millions and Powerball offer players a chance at $862 million in combined jackpots for Friday night and Saturday nights drawings.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, the MEGA MILLIONS ® jackpot for Friday night is an estimated $405 million with a cash option amount of $294.7 million.

The POWERBALL ® jackpot for Saturday night is an estimated $457 million with a cash option amount of $331.6 million

You could usher in fall next week with both jackpots by:

Seeing the beautiful fall colors in Gatlinburg with 344,800 of your closest friends;

Host a kick-off to fall with a bonfire for you and 574,666 of your neighbors, complete with hayrides;

Decorate 1.724 million homes for fall, inside and out;

Purchase 86.2 million mums to sit on the front porches in your town;

Tickets for Friday’s $405 million MEGA MILLIONS â drawing are just $2 each.

The drawings take place at 11 pm ET/10 pm CT on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Tickets for Saturday’s $457 million POWERBALL â jackpot are $2 each. The drawings take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11 pm ET/10 pm CT.