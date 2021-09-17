Usher in fall with MEGA MILLIONS and POWERBALL jackpots

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mega Millions and Powerball offer players a chance at $862 million in combined jackpots for Friday night and Saturday nights drawings.
According to the Kentucky Lottery, the MEGA MILLIONS® jackpot for Friday night is an estimated $405 million with a cash option amount of $294.7 million.
The POWERBALL® jackpot for Saturday night is an estimated $457 million with a cash option amount of $331.6 million
You could usher in fall next week with both jackpots by:
- Seeing the beautiful fall colors in Gatlinburg with 344,800 of your closest friends;
- Host a kick-off to fall with a bonfire for you and 574,666 of your neighbors, complete with hayrides;
- Decorate 1.724 million homes for fall, inside and out;
- Purchase 86.2 million mums to sit on the front porches in your town;
Tickets for Friday’s $405 million MEGA MILLIONSâ drawing are just $2 each.
The drawings take place at 11 pm ET/10 pm CT on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Tickets for Saturday’s $457 million POWERBALLâ jackpot are $2 each. The drawings take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11 pm ET/10 pm CT.
Players can purchase MEGA MILLIONSâor POWERBALLâ tickets at any Kentucky Lottery retailer or online at kylottery.com.