Six new COVID-related deaths reported in Fayette County

Fayette County Public Schools is planning to merge Eastside Technical Center and Southside Technical Center into one campus at the old Lexington Herald-Leader building as the program continues to expand.
Both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by:
• Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);
• Covering coughs and sneezes;
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth;
• Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
We update Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.
Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/
While there’s still a chance a fully vaccinated person can get COVID-19, symptoms will likely be less severe and the need for hospitalization is much smaller. Since February 2021, about 88% of Lexington’s COVID-19-related hospitalizations are in people who are unvaccinated or aren’t fully vaccinated.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
110, March
143, April
507, May
793, June
1,702, July
2,538, August
2,804, September
2,736, October
6,070, November
5,991, December
6,155, January
2,694, February
1,314, March
1,027, April
689, May
287, June
1,331, July
5,435, August
Lexington's COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.
