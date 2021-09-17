New podcast spotlights Asian Americans in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s a question all Asian Americans get at least once “Where are you from?” It’s usually followed by, “No, but where are you really from?”
There’s a new podcast focusing on the tens of thousands of folks whose answer is Kentucky.
Dan Wu, of Lexington restaurant Atomic Ramen and city activist, is now the podcast co-creator and co-host of “Where Y’all Really From.”
“Everything started with the murders that happened in Atlanta earlier this year, I think it was a real big wake up call for a lot of folks in the Asian American community,” said Wu.
Wu said it led to brainstorming by Asian Americans in Kentucky on what could be done.
“We wanted to tell stories,” said Wu.
“I think a lot of hatred and racism stems from ignorance,” said Wu. “Once you get to know people, you know, you humanize them and it’s hard to hate them once you know their story.”
According to Wu, the first two episodes are available Sept. 21. The 12-episode season will be released weekly on Tuesday’s. It’s available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR and HERE.
You can find more information on the podcast HERE.