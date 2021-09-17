Kroger issues voluntarily recall on 16-ounce Kroger bagged Kale

KENTUCKY (WTVQ) – Kroger is voluntarily recalling its 16-ounce Kroger bagged kale product, produced by Baker Farms, due to possible listeria monocytogenes contamination.

According to Kroger, listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

To date, we have not received any reports of illness related to the consumption of this bagged kale product.

This voluntary recall includes 16-ounce bags of Kroger branded Kale (see picture below), with the UPC 11110-18170 with a best by date of 09-18-2021, which is printed on the front of the package below the light blue bar.