FCPS announces several bus route cancellations Friday, Sept. 17

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools reported several bus route cancellations for Friday, Sept. 17.
According to the district, the following morning routes have been cancelled:
AM 1819 Bryan Station High Winburn
AM 2126 STABLES Dunbar Leestown
AM 978 STEAM Bryan Station High Bryan Station Middle
AM 117 Bryan Station High Winburn
AM 869 RISE
AM 225 SCAPA MLK
AM 1955 Lansdowne Tates Creek High Morton
AM 871 Garrett Morgan Northern Crawford
AM 2127 Veterans Park Tates Creek High Southern Middle
AM 121 Deep Springs Winburn
AM 1801 Tates Creek Elementary Tates Creek Middle
AM 24 Henry Clay Morton
AM 109 Harrison MLK
AM 452 Carter G Woodson PREP
AM 874 Deep Springs Bryan Staoin High LTMS
AM 15 Dunbar Morton
AM 227 Bryan Station High
AM 883 Southern Elementary Tates Creek High Southern Middle
AM 410 Douglass/CGW Crawford
The cancellations continue amid a bus driver shortage in the district. Earlier this week, FCPS said additional bus drivers have been hired. You can read more HERE.