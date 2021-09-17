Carter G. Woodson Academy gets container farm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A whole lot of green will be sprouting up at one school.

Friday, AppHarvest unveiled its new container farm at the Carter G. Woodson Academy. This is the first container farm at a metro area school.

The container farm is meant to educate students on sustainable agriculture and agriculture technology. It’s all part of an effort to teach future generations how to be problem solvers, and keep Kentucky an agricultural leader.

“We’ll have wonderful leafy greens rolling out of this into the cafeteria and going home at night in December and January and February, but it’s going to be our young people that solve these problems we all read about and hopefully some young people here will be inspired to be part of the solutions in our everyday world,” said AppHarvest CEO and Founder Jonathan Webb.

Carter G. Woodson Academy is an all-male college prep academy that focuses on building future leaders. Principal Jaynae Boateng hopes that educating academy students in agricultural technology continues this.

“The AgTech program will allow our scholars to be engaged in project-based learning that will help them apply what they’re learning in the classroom to a real-world situation,” said Principal Boateng.

AppHarvest has opened five container farms at schools in Eastern Kentucky, and the Carter G. Woodson container farm is AppHarvest’s third program in 2021.