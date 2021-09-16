Scott County Schools working to implement ‘test to stay’ plan

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Scott County School District is considering implementing the ‘test to stay’ model passed by lawmakers during the recent special session.
The Scott County Board of Education passed an item Thursday to develop and implement a ‘test to stay’ plan.
Instead of quarantining the ‘test and stay’ option would give asymptomatic students an opportunity to test negative for the coronavirus for a certain number of days and stay in school.
However, Superintendent Billy Parker says clarification is needed on which students would be eligible and how it would apply to athletics.
He wants the District to have everything in place and the Health Department on board before moving forward.
“One of the things that our District Health Coordinator, Kristin Miller has really harped is the fact that she has seen enough evidence that shows her people have become positive on days 8 and 9 in a quarantine and as a result the test to stay model sets you free at day 8 and she’s not comfortable with that at this time and i can understand that.”
Superintendent Parker thinks they can modify it to test the students through day ten.
He says the district found a lab that could meet all the needs of the local heath department and he’s hopeful they can offer ‘test to stay’ before October.