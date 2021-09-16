Kentucky students invited to enter Environmental Health Poster Contest

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Department for Public Health invites all Kentuckians representing kindergarten through eighth grade to participate in the annual Environmental Health Poster Contest.

The contest is open to public school, parochial, and home-schooled students and members of sponsoring organizations, such as scout troops and 4-H clubs, in this grade range. Young Kentuckians with an enthusiasm for environmental health and a passion for creative expression can submit their artwork through Oct. 4.

The contest is sponsored by the Kentucky Environmental Public Health Tracking Network and Kentucky Population Health Institute, and it offers cash prizes. Winners’ work will be displayed at the annual Children’s Environmental Health Summit on Oct. 14 – in observance of National Children’s Environmental Health Day – at the Center for Rural Development in Somerset. This free event, which will be offered virtually due to the global pandemic, will provide an overview of issues impacting children’s health in Kentucky and will spotlight ongoing efforts to protect our commonwealth’s young people.

The theme of this year’s poster contest is health equity in Kentucky. Submissions should reflect artists’ recognition of health equity as a means of making sure everyone has the opportunity to be as healthy as possible. Some circumstances that determine the health of an individual or a community include access to healthy foods; living in a safe neighborhood; quality housing; quality education; the ability to see a health care professional when needed, and a safe area to play. It is also important to have friends, family and neighbors to help create this community.

First, second and third-place prizes will be awarded: Visa gift cards of $100, $75 and $50, respectively. A winner from each grade level will also be selected and awarded a $25 gift card. All participants will receive a certificate.

Guidelines

Entries will be judged on creativity, alignment with this year’s theme, and originality.

Submissions can be created from any of the following media: crayon, marker, watercolor, tempera, acrylic, collage or original photograph.

Submissions are limited to Kentucky resident-students, kindergarten through eighth grade.

Each student may submit only one original poster.

DPH reserves the right to disqualify entries for any reason.

All posters become the property of DPH and may be used in environmental health campaigns.

Entries must be postmarked by Oct. 4 and uploaded to the respective link (below) by grade in one of the following formats: PDF, PNG, JPG, JPEG or GIF. The file size limit is 16 MB. Uploads should include only one entry. Kindergarten: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KCEHPoster2021 First Grade: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/1CEHPoster2021 Second Grade: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2CEHPoster2021 Third Grade: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3CEHPoster2021 Fourth Grade: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/4CEHPoster2021 Fifth Grade: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5CEHPoster2021 Sixth Grade: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6CEHPoster2021 Seventh Grade: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/7CEHPoster2021 Eighth Grade: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8CEHPoster2021

Winners will be contacted on or before Oct. 10.

For more information, contact Shelly Canada, contest coordinator, at (502) 564-3418, ext. 4448, or Shelly.Canada@Ky.gov.

For additional information on health and environment in Kentucky, visit EnvroHealthLink.org.