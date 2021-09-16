Grace Health recognized nationally for cardiovascular care

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Grace Health recently gained national recognition for the cardiovascular care it provides to patients in southeastern Kentucky.

To help patients manage heart disease risk factors, Grace Health participates in various programs such as “Check. Change. Control. Cholesterol™,” “Target: Type 2 Diabetes℠” and “Target: BP™.”

The cholesterol program achieved Gold status. “Target: BP™” earned Gold+ status for the third year in a row, receiving recognition from both the American Heart Association and the American Medical Association.

“Participation in these initiatives is absolutely imperative for our organization. Kentucky ranks as the 8th highest state for diabetes prevalence. Compared to the U.S. rate of 10.5% of the population having diabetes, Kentucky sits at 13.7%. Our state’s prevalence has doubled since the year 2000. In the eastern side of the state, we are all the way up to 16.8%. We have to take action,” said Dr. Kelly Evans, Grace Health’s Chief Medical Officer.

“Grace Health is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to helping our patients with the resources to manage risk factors and hopefully reduce or avoid heart attacks, stroke and other preventable heart concerns,” said Michael Stanley, Grace Health CEO. “Programs like the ones that address the real-world problems of high blood pressure, high cholesterol and uncontrolled type 2 diabetes are necessary to improve health today and avoid larger problems for many patients tomorrow.”