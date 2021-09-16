Cincinnati CBP seize fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, fake Pfizer seals

CINCINNATI (WTVQ/Press Release) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Cincinnati have made some major seizures of counterfeit items pertaining to COVID-19.

Since Aug. 16, CBP officers in Cincinnati have seized five shipments containing a total of 1,683 fake COVID vaccination cards and 2,034 fake Pfizer inoculation stickers.

The vaccination cards had the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo displayed. Officers noticed misspellings and substandard printing, tipping them off that the cards were fake.

The shipments came from China and were being imported by non-medical entities in private residences and apartments in Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, New York and Texas.

“Creating or buying a fake COVID-19 vaccination card is illegal, not to mention dangerous,” said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie. “Purchasing counterfeit cards supports criminals whose only concern is their bank account, not American security or the health of our citizens. Our officers know that counterfeiters will try to replicate anything to benefit themselves, with no thought to the innocent victims that may suffer from their actions. The men and women of CBP are trained and ready to shut down these scammers and protect our country.”

CBP has seized thousands of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards in Chicago, Memphis, Anchorage, and Pittsburgh.

“Our officers continue to demonstrate their dedication to our mission by anticipating these unique threats and working around the clock to disrupt crime that threatens our economy and our people,” said Chicago Director of Field Operations LaFonda Sutton-Burke. “CBP understands the heightened importance of safeguarding and securing our borders during this challenging time.”

Consumers can educate themselves about COVID-19 health fraud and can report suspected scams here.