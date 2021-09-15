Texas Roadhouse closed due to kitchen fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the Lexington Fire Department, late Wednesday night employees at the Texas Roadhouse on Richmond Road were cleaning the kitchen when a fire broke out. Firefighters say employees had moved the stove to clean behind it when something went wrong with the gas line, causing a fire to start.
At this time, firefighters are unsure of what caused the gas line to spark. The fire department says all things considered, the damage is minor and no one was injured.
Firefighters say Texas Roadhouse will be closed for at least a day for kitchen repairs and won’t be able to reopen until the Lexington Health Department clears it.
We will update you as more information becomes available.
