Tennessee tree cutter killed in Bell County accident

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Tennessee tree cutter died Wednesday in an accident in Bell County.

According to Bell County Sheriff’s deputies, 54-year-old Brian Terrence Parker,of Tazewell, Tenn., owner of Parker Tree Company, fell from the bucket truck he was using and died instantly in the accident which was reported just before noon.

It happened at a home just off Highway 1534 in the Page community in Bell County.

Bell County Deputy Coroner Don Horton declared Parker dead at the scene.

Responding to the scene was Bell County deputies Frank Foster, Marti Messer, and Sgt. Jared Smith, along with Bell County EMS personnel. Deputy Messer is in charge of this investigation.