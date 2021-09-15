Officer retires after 42 years, five agencies

hanging up his shield after 42 years. PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – A law enforcement officer whose career spans five agencies ishanging up his shield after 42 years.

Gary Wilson is retiring from his most recent position as a Bourbon County Sheriff’s deputy, according to the department. He recently was honored with a going-away reception.

He’s also served with Lexington, the Department of Criminal Justice, jail administrator at the Bourbon County Detention Center, Paris Police Department, and Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson even worked alongside his son during his career.