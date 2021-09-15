Lexington Fire Department’s 150th birthday gets congressional note

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – U.S. Rep. Andy Barr visited the Lexington Fire Department and presented a Congressional Record to honor its 150 years of service.

The Lexington Fire Department responded to 304,000 local emergencies in the past five years, with a current staff of 597 men and women and a budget of just over $80 million.

- Advertisement -

“I am honored to participate in a celebration of the extraordinary service the Lexington Fire Department has provided to the people of Lexington for the last 150 years. This Fire Department is the gold standard of public service,” said Barr, a Republican who represents the 6th District. “I will continue to champion essential federal funding programs such as the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, that support the work this Department and others throughout my District do on a daily basis to save lives and keep our communities safe.”

“The Lexington Fire Department has a long, proud history of service to our city. We are grateful to Congressman Barr for recognizing our historic milestone and sharing this day with us. We are also grateful for Congressman Barr’s strong advocacy for our organization,” said Fire Chief Jason Wells. “Whether it is advocating for our federal grant requests or supporting critical grant programs like the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, Congressman Barr has been a tremendous advocate for our Department.

Barr recently helped the department get a $511,078 U.S. Department of Justice grant to help continue services for survivors of substance abuse overdoses, which includes casework management, treatment providers, housing assistance and other mental health resources.