Island in Lake Cumberland area might see new development

BURNSIDE, Ky. (WTVQ) – When you take a ride over to Burnside Island, you’ll see a giant championship golf course, a big boat ramp and lots of spots for camping. According to Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson along with the city and the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority, so much more could be made of the island.

“Our vision is to eventually have a convention center, a motel, a resort there and overall more recreation,” explains Mayor Lawson.

- Advertisement -

According to Mayor Lawson, in the 1950’s Those amenities were originally part of the master plan to develop the island. Five decades later, The Dream Big Burnside’s initiative wants to take the plan off paper and make it a reality, ultimately attracting more tourism and promoting economic growth in Pulaski County.

“With the bourbon trail, Dream Big Burnside, you’ve got Cumberland Falls you got the Scenic Railway there’s so much to do we want people to come here, stay here eat here and play here and this is just going to be a piece of that puzzle,” says Lawson.

Even though this is a private project, with no taxpayer money involved, the state still needs to sign-off on the plans. Mayor Lawson says he anticipates that will be soon

“I think that the state will endorse this with any time delay and once that happens probably 6 months to a year the big dream will also move forward to get investors involved,” anticipates Lawson.

While it’s not an island getaway in a tropical sense, it’s designed to be Kentucky’s very own stay-cation destination, with a splash of recreation, business opportunity and of course, lake water.