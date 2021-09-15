Flooding closes, damages Bath County roads

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A number of Bath County roads, including Highway 36, were
closed by flooding Wednesday morning and several suffered damage.
According to the Bath County Emergency Management, White Oak Road, Wyoming Road Highway 111 at Bluerock and Highway 36 all were among those flooded or damaged or both.
White Oak Road suffered heavy pavement damage from water rushing over and through drainage culverts.
State highway crews were working on Highway 111 at Bluerock because of flooding there.