Boyd County man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch 23-year-old arrested Jonathan Taylor Breeding on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Breeding was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation which began after agents discovered he allegedly was uploading images of child sexual exploitation online, the KSP said in a statement.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Ashland on September 14, 2021. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

The investigation is ongoing.

Breeding is charged with one count of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance. This charge is a Class-B felony punishable by 10 to 15 years in prison.

He also is charged with 10 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance, which is a Class C felony punishable by five to 10 years in prison.

Breeding also is charged with seven counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 in a sexual performance and one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

Breeding was lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center.