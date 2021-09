MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers should be aware of an upcoming closure on I-75 northbound in Whitley County. The closure is set for Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tree cutting and tree removal operations will close the right lane from mile points 15.0 through 17.0. The work will last from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Motorists should stay aware of the work zone, anticipate delays and use safe driving habits when driving through the area.