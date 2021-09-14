UPDATE: 44-year-old woman killed in Laurel County crash

UPDATE POSTED 5:23 P.M. TUESDAY, SEPT. 14, 2021

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – More details are available on a fatal accident in Laurel County, including the identification of the crash’s victim.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:36 a.m., a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling southbound on U.S. 25 before crossing over into the northbound lane, side-swiping a red Ford van traveling northbound. The Trailblazer continued in the northbound lane hitting a white Chevrolet Tahoe head-on.

The vehicles came to a stop blocking northbound U.S. 25. The road was shut down for three hours as investigators examined the scene.

The following four individuals involved in the accident were airlifted from the scene to UK Medical Center in Lexington with serious injuries:

Danielle M. Kelly, 36, of Corbin, driver of the Trailblazer

A one-year-old girl, passenger in the Trailblazer

Shawn Pridemore, 31, of Corbin, driver of the Tahoe

Jacolby Lawrence, 42, of Corbin, passenger in the Tahoe

Tiffany J. Smith, 44, of London was a passenger in the Trailblazer as well. She was taken by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London. Smith was pronounced dead shortly after.

Cecil Price, 65, of Barbourville was the driver of the Ford van. He was uninjured.

UPDATE POSTED 1:35 P.M. TUESDAY, SEPT. 14, 2021

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – U.S. 25 six miles south of London has reopened as of 1:35 p.m. following a deadly accident that occurred Tuesday morning.

UPDATE POSTED 1:10 P.M. TUESDAY, SEPT. 14, 2021

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies say the accident that closed U.S. 25 Tuesday morning claimed one life and seriously injured four others.

The accident involved three vehicles, according to deputies, who said a Sheriff’s Department reconstructionist is on the scene.

As of 1:15 p.m. the road remains closed.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 11:15 P.M. TUESDAY, SEPT. 14, 2021

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A serious traffic accident has closed U.S. 25 about six miles south of London, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes because the road likely will be closed for a lengthy time, according to the department.

The accident happened at about 10:45 a.m.