Registration underway for Lexington’s Thriller! parade

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Online registration is underway for this year’s Thriller! production through Lexington Parks and Recreation.
The yearly parade typically involves floats and characters who make their way through downtown Lexington before huge crowds.
Participants are required to attend one regular rehearsal and one staging rehearsal. Regular rehearsals begin Monday, Sept. 27 and run through Oct. 16. Organizers say participants must be registered by Oct. 16 and have attended one regular rehearsal.
Staging rehearsals will take place Oct. 18-23. Rehearsals are Monday’s and Wednesday’s from 6-7 P.M. Check in and registration is 5:30-6 P.M. Saturday’s checkin is from 2-3 P.M. with registration from 1:30-2 P.M.
Rehearsals will take place at Artworks at the Carver School located at 522 Patterson Street in Lexington.
This year’s parade will take place Sunday, Oct. 24.
You can find more information and stay updated, HERE.
