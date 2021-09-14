Drive-thru screening center located at Baptist Health Corbin

By
Steve Rogers
-
0
8
The Associated Press

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) Baptist Health Corbin is providing drive-thru COVID-19 testing in the Trillium Center Circle Parking Lot, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.  No physician order is required.  To make an appointment, please call 606.526.4820.

Upon arrival, guests should stay in their car and a nurse will come for testing.

Test results will be available within 24-48 hours and can be viewed by logging in or creating a MyChart account.

To create a MyChart account, visit https://mychart.baptisthealth.com. To access health data anywhere, 24/7, try the MyChart Mobile App.

Once the COVID-19 test is complete, patients are encouraged to continue to wear a mask, remain physically distant and frequently wash your hands.