Dixie Magnet goes to remote learning for three days after COVID positives

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Demetrus Liggins made a preemptive decision to shift all students at Dixie Magnet Elementary to remote learning for the rest of this week – Wednesday, Sept. 15, Thursday Sept. 16, and Friday, Sept. 17 – to curb any possible spread of COVID-19.
Dixie plans to resume a normal, in-person schedule on Monday, Sept. 20.
All students were to take home their Chromebooks and receive instruction via Zoom.
“Expectations about class participation and attendance remain in place while we are learning remotely,” Principal Cynthia Bruno said in a message to families.
The superintendent’s move came after several Dixie students and teachers developed symptoms and tested positive for the virus Sept. 14 at school.
In addition, multiple students in other grade levels tested positive last week, and 130 students were placed in quarantine in the past two weeks.
Other factors were the open concept construction of Dixie’s building and the large numbers of siblings affected.