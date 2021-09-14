Deputy judge-executive found guilty of DUI

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Pulaski County administrator has been fund guilty of DUI stemming from a December 2019 arrest.

But despite the conviction, driver’s license suspension and fines, Deputy Judge Executive Dan Price apparently remains on the job and hasn’t faced any discipline from the county.

A Pulaski County District Court jury convicted Price of first-offense DUI, careless driving and failure to signal, according to the Commonwealth Journal newspaper. Judge Katie Slone fined him $540 and ordered him to pay a $425 DUI service fee as well as complete an alcohol driver education course, the newspaper reported.

Judge Executive Steve Kelley, Price and other county officials didn’t return calls Tuesday for comment on Price’s status.

The county’s administrative code and personnel rules say the county has a zero tolerance policy for drinking on the job.

Price was arrested by a Kentucky State trooper in his county-issued Chevrolet Tahoe at night after having three beers at the Tap on Main following a meeting with a developer for the county industrial park, according to media reports at the time and court testimony last week.

Price failed field sobriety tests, according to the trooper, but refused blood alcohol or breathalyzer tests.