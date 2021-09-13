Two juveniles arrested for ‘prank’ threat to school in Harlan County

By
Kaitlyn Shive
-
0
9

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to a post by Harlan County Public Schools…two juveniles were arrested today after a grenade threat was made to Wallins Elementary School.

The threat alleging “Sponge Bob was going to throw a bag of hand grenades” was deemed as a prank by Harlan County Safe Schools Director Jim T. Whitaker.

According to school officials the caller was identified immediately off the new caller identification system recently implemented in Harlan County Public Schools.

A team effort by school employees, law enforcement and Whitaker quickly lead to the suspects following the early morning call.

School and law enforcement officials noted there was no danger to students or staff at the school.

One of the juveniles was arrested at home and appeared before the Court Designated Worker. According to the post, due to the young age, the juvenile was released to the custody of parents/guardians after being charged. The other juvenile has been arrested and also released to the custody of parent/guardian due to the young age.

Its reported that the arrested juveniles do not attend Wallins Elementary School.

Whitaker expressed appreciation to school and law enforcement officers for the quick action that led to the arrests.

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Department is continuing the investigation.

Kaitlyn Shive
