Troopers investigate death in one-car Perry County crash

CHRISTOPHER, Ky. (WTVQ) – State troopers are investigating the death of a 69-year-old Perry County man in a one-car crash Monday evening.

The Kentucky State Police said Ricky V. Hill, of Viper, died at ARH Hazard following the accident which was reported at abut 5 p.m. Monday.

According to the KSP, troopers were dispatched to KY 451 in the Christopher community of Perry County and found Hill was southbound in a Nissan Altima when the car crossed into the northbound lane and off the shoulder, hitting an earth embankment and overturning.

First responders were able to free Hill but he died at the hospital.

Seat belts were in use at the time of collision, the KSP said. This incident remains under investigation by Trooper Ronnie Long.