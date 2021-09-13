New area technology center in Irvine to educate next generation of workers

IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Estill County is bringing hands on learning to the district with a new area technology center in Irvine.

For some students, the trade they’re learning more about is a passion they grew up on.

“We converted a garage to a house and that’s when i started to work with my hands and working on vehicles and just stuff on the farm,” said Blake Goolman, a senior.

For others, it’s a calling.

David Rose, a senior, stated, “I really don’t have anyone in my family that’s in the medical field but I have always just wanted to help people and try to do my part in the world.”

And for professionals around Estill County, training a young workforce is a critical need.

“A lot of people travel outside of the community to seek employment and there hasn’t been a lot of opportunity here for a long time,” said Donna Isfort, a nurse at Estill Medical Clinic.

The Estill County School District ATC is hoping to change that with the help of sponsors. Hands on learning for six major areas of study and training allows students the opportunity to learn in their hometown, instead of forcing them to leave to get it.

Before the center was built, student William Isfort says students would have to travel 20 miles each way to get the training for the field they wanted to pursue.

“It’s kind of hard on some people like that, but for us to have this in our community its just so much better for us and the kids,” shared William.

His mom, Donna, has been a nurse for 35 years. Her workplace, the Estill Medical Clinic is a sponsor for the ATC along with others like Diesel Technology and Industrial Maintenance all with the same idea: to grow the minds of these young students so they put down roots here in Irvine.

“I think that is something that we’ve missed, not only in education in Kentucky but I think we’ve missed that on the local level that we’ve got a wealth of talent,” said Darrell Billings of Tanner Chrysler Products. “I think sometimes we overlook that wealth of talent that’s already there.”