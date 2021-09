BURNSIDE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Burnside, Ky., Police are searching for a 40-year-old woman

reported missing Sunday.

Bonnie Wilson was last seen at about 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at the Burnside BP and was reported missing at about 3 p.m. Sunday.

She is described as being about 5’5″ tall with black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burnside Police Department at (606) 561-3405, the Pulaski County 911 Center at (606)679-3200, or local law enforcement.