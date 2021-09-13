Knox County Career and Technical Center receives $10 million for investing in careers, training

KNOX COUNTY, KY (WTVQ) – School districts across the state are understanding the importance of giving their students a leg up on a career. That means investing in skills and technical training to make them ready for the work force.

A rural Kentucky district kicked off a $10 million campaign today to turn one of the oldest voc-ed facilities into one that’s state-of-the-art. The Knox County Tech Center was built in 1960 and last remodeled in 1966. It is a partnership that will pay dividends for years to come.

- Advertisement -

“This is not just the Knox County system, it’s Knox County, it’s Barbourville Independent, it’s KCTS, a lot of different groups coming together to put this into play,” said State Sen. Robert Stivers, R-Manchester. “That’s what makes projects, the collaboration between the respective entities that will bring a quality technical education opportunity to a lot of students here in the area.”

The project is funded by $10 million in state funds as well as local and federal dollars.