Daviess County man arrested for murder of 23-year-old

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WTVQ)  – Kentucky State Police has charged a Daviess County man with murder.

KSP says on August 26, 2021 around 8:15 a.m., they received a call from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department requesting KSP to investigate a death. Troopers and detectives responded to the 4400 block of West Fifth Street Road, Owensboro to conduct the death investigation.

Troopers located one dead female inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound. An autopsy was later conducted and she was identified as 23-year-old Hannah Fuller of Owensboro.

On Monday, September 13, 2021 at 4:30p.m., troopers and detectives located and arrested Joshua Fuller, 36 of Owensboro for Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

According to KSP, a preliminary investigation indicates Fuller was involved in an altercation with his estranged wife Hannah Fuller when she was shot.

Fuller is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro.

The investigation in on going by Kentucky State Police

