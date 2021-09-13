29-year-old woman killed in Magoffin County crash

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 29-year-old Salyersville woman was killed Sunday evening when the car she was driving crashed into a tree.
According to the Kentucky State Police, Samantha Lykins was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2015 Nissan Altima she was driving on Old Burning Fork Road in Salyersville in Magoffin County left the road, went down an embankment and hit a tree.
The accident was reported to troopers at about 6:20 p.m. Sunday.
Trooper Tracy Salyer is investigating and was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, Magoffin County Sheriff’s Department, Magoffin County Rescue Squad, and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.