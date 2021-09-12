Winchester bars support local musicians through the pandemic

By
Kaitlyn Shive
-
0
103

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Winchester bars came together Saturday to fund-raise for musicians that suffered during the pandemic.

Woody’s Bar and DJ’s threw a whole day event with bands playing at each place.

Both bars are donating $1,000 each to the bands.

They expected around 100 people to show up

