St. Peter Claver Church breaks ground on new church building site

Kicking off last Thursday and going on through Sunday, Comic Con saw a large number of vendors, comic creators, celebrities, and more gather in downtown Lexington to the delight of thousands of visitors.
On September 11, 2021, at approximately 6:06 P.M., KSP Post was notified by the St. Matthews Police Department requesting assistance in attempting to locate several stolen vehicles last known traveling southbound on I-65. The vehicles were involved in a stolen vehicle ring investigation by the St. Matthews Police Department.
Speakers shared personal stories of issues with landlords, evictions and gentrification.
Kentucky representative Charles Booker was there...announcing a "Big vision for Kentucky" on how to protect: housing, the environment, the economy, public safety and health" calling it the "Kentucky New Deal.
Kicking off last Thursday and going on through Sunday, Comic Con saw a large number of vendors, comic creators, celebrities, and more gather in downtown Lexington to the delight of thousands of visitors.
On September 11, 2021, at approximately 6:06 P.M., KSP Post was notified by the St. Matthews Police Department requesting assistance in attempting to locate several stolen vehicles last known traveling southbound on I-65. The vehicles were involved in a stolen vehicle ring investigation by the St. Matthews Police Department.
Speakers shared personal stories of issues with landlords, evictions and gentrification.
Kentucky representative Charles Booker was there...announcing a "Big vision for Kentucky" on how to protect: housing, the environment, the economy, public safety and health" calling it the "Kentucky New Deal.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A little church with a big heart broke ground Sunday for the location of its new building on Jefferson Street.
The St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, the first historic black church in the Diocese, originally started as a chapel attached to an African American school in 1891.
- Advertisement -
Over the last century it has grown in membership, now holding services in Korean, Swahili, and Congolese.
Father Norman Fischer was elated by the day’s events.
“To build a church is not something you just say you’re gonna do. It’s gotta come from the people, it’s gotta come from the hierarchy, and it’s gotta come from the lord. And to see that it’s happening and it’s real and dirt was moved today is just unspeakable joy.” said Father Norman Fischer.
Governor Andy Beshear and Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton attended the ceremony.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.