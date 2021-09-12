St. Peter Claver Church breaks ground on new church building site

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A little church with a big heart broke ground Sunday for the location of its new building on Jefferson Street.

The St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, the first historic black church in the Diocese, originally started as a chapel attached to an African American school in 1891.

Over the last century it has grown in membership, now holding services in Korean, Swahili, and Congolese.

Father Norman Fischer was elated by the day’s events.

“To build a church is not something you just say you’re gonna do. It’s gotta come from the people, it’s gotta come from the hierarchy, and it’s gotta come from the lord. And to see that it’s happening and it’s real and dirt was moved today is just unspeakable joy.” said Father Norman Fischer.

Governor Andy Beshear and Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton attended the ceremony.