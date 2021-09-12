Motorhead’s Car Club holds car show to honor 9/11 victims

Kicking off last Thursday and going on through Sunday, Comic Con saw a large number of vendors, comic creators, celebrities, and more gather in downtown Lexington to the delight of thousands of visitors.
On September 11, 2021, at approximately 6:06 P.M., KSP Post was notified by the St. Matthews Police Department requesting assistance in attempting to locate several stolen vehicles last known traveling southbound on I-65. The vehicles were involved in a stolen vehicle ring investigation by the St. Matthews Police Department.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Motorhead’s car club held a car show Sunday at Frederick Douglas High School to raise money and honor the victims of 9/11.
The show moved to Frederick Douglas High School after spending several years at Home Depot. Sunday’s event included over 100 cars, tricycle racing, and an air guitar competition.
Motorhead’s President Ben Lay says the club puts on shows for multiple charity events.
“We’re a family oriented car club in Lexington. We do two big charity events every year. One is this show for the veterans at Thompson Hood, and the other is we do a ride for 50 Legs Foundations, for amputees” said Lay.
Lay added that several thousand people were expected to come to Sunday’s show.
