Lexington’s Comic Con returns after COVID related setbacks

LEXINGTON, Ky, (WTVQ) – After a year and a half of COVID related setbacks, the Lexington Comic and Toy Convention finally returned.
It was a welcome comeback for many reasons, as comic book writer and artist Kyle Starks explains just how important these shows are in his profession.
“I do a lot of shows, it’s very in demand, i’m very in demand. I was probably doing 24 to 30 shows a year, and in the last 18 months I’ve not done any shows. So, it’s pretty rough money wise. We’re glad to be back out, but you gotta be safe” said Starks.
This particular Comic Con was initially set for March of 2020.
