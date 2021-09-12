Lexington’s Comic Con returns after COVID related setbacks

By
Kaitlyn Shive
-
0
39

LEXINGTON, Ky, (WTVQ) – After a year and a half of COVID related setbacks, the Lexington Comic and Toy Convention finally returned.

Kicking off last Thursday and going on through Sunday, Comic Con saw a large number of vendors, comic creators, celebrities, and more gather in downtown Lexington to the delight of thousands of visitors.

- Advertisement -

It was a welcome comeback for many reasons, as comic book writer and artist Kyle Starks explains just how important these shows are in his profession.

“I do a lot of shows, it’s very in demand, i’m very in demand. I was probably doing 24 to 30 shows a year, and in the last 18 months I’ve not done any shows. So, it’s pretty rough money wise. We’re glad to be back out, but you gotta be safe” said Starks.

This particular Comic Con was initially set for March of 2020.

Previous articleKSP investigates crash after pursuit in Gallatin County
mm
Kaitlyn Shive
http://www.wtvq.com
Kaitlyn Shive joined the ABC36 News Team in January 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist. Kaitlyn comes to us from Joplin, Missouri, where she worked as an MMJ and Fill in Anchor for KOAM News/Fox 14 for over a year and a half. She is a Kentucky girl at heart, growing up in Louisville for a good portion of her life before her family moved to Mason, OH in 2012. She graduated from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University with a Bachelors Degree in Broadcast Journalism. She also graduated with specializations in Marketing and Media, and with a Social Media Certificate. She is thrilled to be back in the Bluegrass State and to be closer to friends and family in the Cincinnati and Louisville areas. She can not wait to get to know the Lexington, Kentucky area and its people. If you have a story idea or tip, she is just a DM or email away. You can contact her on Facebook: kaitlynshiveTV, on Twitter: KaitlynShiveTV or by email: kshive@wtvq.com. Kaitlyn Shive ABC 36 Reporter 859-333-3390 kshive@wtvq.com