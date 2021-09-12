KSP recovers several stolen vehicles from Jefferson County

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) (KSP RELEASE)- Kentucky State Police assist St. Matthews Police Department in recovering several vehicles reported stolen earlier in the day. On September 11, 2021, at approximately 6:06 P.M., KSP Post was notified by the St. Matthews Police Department requesting assistance in attempting to locate several stolen vehicles last known traveling southbound on I-65. The vehicles were involved in a stolen vehicle ring investigation by the St. Matthews Police Department.

KSP located the first vehicle on I-65 near the Bullitt County line, a white Chevrolet Corvette. The Corvette was quickly stopped without incident. Troopers then observed another one of the vehicles, a burgundy Chevrolet Corvette traveling southbound near the 113 mile marker traveling in excess of 123 mph. Troopers pursued the second corvette but soon lost a visual of the vehicle right before it exited at the 94 mile-marker. KSP later located the Corvette abandoned at the Five Star on N. Mulberry.

While attempting to locate the other Corvette, troopers observed two other vehicles reported stolen on N. Mulberry near the Speedway. As troopers activated their emergency lights one of the vehicles, a BMW, stopped and the driver fled the scene on foot. The other vehicle, a Jeep Trailhawk, fled at a high rate of speed before turning west onto Ring Road. Troopers lost sight of the Jeep and looked around the area. The Elizabethtown Police Department later located the Jeep Trailhawk submerged in Freeman Lake near the Ring Road access. According to reports the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot before the vehicle entered into the water.

KSP was able to recover four of the vehicles reported stolen and they will be turned over to the St. Matthews Police Department. Charges relating to the vehicle thefts will be handled by St. Matthews Police Department. KSP is still looking for two black males connected to the recovered vehicles. The operator of the BMW was identified as a black male last seen wearing white shorts, white shirt and white crocs in the area of the Speedway and Motel 6 on N. Mulberry. Another black male was last seen near Freeman Lake and was described as wearing red and black shorts with braided hair. If anyone has information about the individuals, they are asked to contact KSP Post 4 or St. Matthews Police Department.

KSP was assisted by Elizabethtown Police Department, Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Matthews Police Department. The investigation of the pursuit is ongoing by Trooper Trey Moster.