‘I Know’ Expo returns to Lexington Senior Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Senior Center held the 8th ‘I Know’ expo, a home and garden show focusing on services for senior citizens.
After being delayed since April of 2020, the I Know expo returned with social distancing guidelines. It saw 40 exhibit tables, guest speakers, and 8 UK healthcare departments.
“We have to find ways to live and age healthily. And work and help each other, because we all can’t go into residential facilities. We need to be able to take care of ourselves.” said Founder, Gail Reece.
ABC 36’s own Tom Kenny attended the expo, arranging for an honor guard to present colors in honor of the anniversary of 9/11.
