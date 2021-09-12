Georgetown scores two late TDs to win in Florida

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown College football needed 10 points in the final five minutes Saturday to escape with a win. Webber International University had an answer for every score, but the final two as the Tigers (2-0) leave Florida with a 31-21 victory.

Josh Edwards broke the stalemate with a 25-yard field goal. The defense stayed strong on the ensuing drive, setting up good field position for the offensive unit with just more than 2:30 left. Brandon Burgess hit Aaron Maggard for a 27-yard pass on second down and then two plays later Darius Barbour broke off a 22-yard touchdown scamper to seal the win.

Barbour opened the scoring off a 40-yard pass play from Burgess, who finished his day 18-of-27 passing for 254 yards and two touchdowns. He found Maggard on a five-yard pass for a 14-7 advantage midway through the second quarter.

Barbour had 89 yards of offense, 62 on four catches and 27 on the ground, with two touchdowns. Zach Babb also rushed for a touchdown, capping a five-play, 19-yard drive for a 21-14 lead late in the third.

WIU marched right back and answered that score to knot the game for the third time.

Georgetown enters its bye week, playing next on the road 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Bluefield College.

