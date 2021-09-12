Colonels fall to Louisville, 30-3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (EKU Sports)– Eastern Kentucky lost 30-3 at the University of Louisville on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium.
The Colonels (1-1) will play their home opener next Saturday, Sept. 18, against Indiana State at 7 p.m. Tickets are available by clicking here.
Louisville used a pair of special teams miscues to build a 13-0 lead. After the EKU defense forced the Cardinals to punt for the second straight possession to start the game, a dropped kick on the return gave UofL the ball back at the Eastern Kentucky 25 yard line. Three plays later quarterback Malik Cunningham scored on the ground from 10 yards out and the extra-point made it 7-0.
Early in the second quarter, Braden Smith returned a Colonel punt 49 yards for a touchdown. Louisville missed the point-after attempt to leave it at a 13-0 lead.
Eastern Kentucky got on the board with 5:48 to go in the second quarter. Patrick Nations connected on a 39-yard field goal to polish off a 9-play, 53-yard drive.
The Cardinals capped the first half with an 11-play, 72-yard drive that resulted in another Cunningham rushing touchdown, this time from three yards away. Louisville took a 20-3 lead into the locker room at the break.
UofL added a touchdown and a field goal in the second half while keeping the Colonels out of the end zone.
EKU quarterback Parker McKinney finished 21-for-32 for 129 yards. He also led the ground game with 44 yards on eight carries. Matt Wilcox Jr. caught seven passes for 66 yards.
Kyle Bailey led Eastern Kentucky with nine tackles. Shane Burks II recorded a sack.
Cunningham was 15-for-23 for 183 yards for the Cardinals. He threw a touchdown pass and ran for two others, finishing with 29 rushing yards on 11 carries. Kei’Trel Clark had two interceptions and six tackles for the UofL defense.
The Eastern Kentucky defense allowed just 347 yards of offense to the FBS Cardinals. The Colonel offensive line allowed just one sack. As a team, EKU had just two penalties on the night.