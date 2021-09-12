Centre rolls against Scots, 40-19

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (Centre Athletics) – Centre football went on the road for the first time this season, defeating Maryville by a 40-21 score at Honaker Field.

The Colonels (2-0) dominated the Scots (0-2) right from the opening kick, resulting in nearly two-thirds of the possession and a massive advantage in total yards gained.

HIGHLIGHTS

– Centre controlled the field position battle in the first half, led by a defense that allowed Maryville to cross the 50-yard line just once in its first six drives. Of those six drives, only three resulted in positive yardage.

– That allowed the Colonels offense to work with a short field more often than not. Trentin Dupper and Co. capitalized, scoring touchdowns on three straight drives to make it 20-0 in the first quarter. He connected with Cort Marbaugh , Christian Billiter and Riley Hall for touchdown passes.

– The Scots finally put together a scoring drive late in the second quarter, leading to a 20-7 margin at halftime. Maryville managed just four first downs and went 0-for-6 on third down conversions in the opening half.

– Centre scored on its first four possessions in the third quarter to put any comeback bid out of reach.

– Patric Edwards and Will McDaniel each delivered rushing touchdowns, while Cam Tegge connected a pair of 22-yard field goals.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Centre’s statistical dominance was evident. The guests finished with advantages in total first downs (24 to 9), rushing yards (180 to 3), total yards (423 to 251) and time of possession (38:22 to 21:38).

– Defensively, the Colonels held the Scots to three rushing yards on 21 attempts. It is the fewest yards allowed on the ground since forcing -1 rushing yards against Rhodes back on Nov. 12, 2011.

– Armon Wells and Cole Arendsen each had five tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. Keanan John recorded two QB hurries and one 19-yard interception, while Joshua White had a fumble recovery.

– Dupper finished 21 of 32 for 241 yards and three touchdowns, adding 71 yards on 14 rushing attempts.

– Eleven different Colonels caught at least one pass. Marbaugh led the team with five catches while Jordan Gunter paced the unit with 78 yards.

– Centre was 12 of 22 on third down conversions and 4 of 4 on fourth down conversions – one of which was good for a touchdown. The Colonels also scored on all six redzone chances.

UP NEXT

Centre is off next Saturday, returning to action on Family Weekend with a September 25 meeting against Trine. Kickoff from Farris Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m.