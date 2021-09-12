Eagles thrash Point University in Home Opener, 62-9

With scoring contributions from all three phases of the game - offense, defense and special teams - Morehead State football overpowered Point (Ga.) 62-9 Saturday for Family Weekend at Jayne Stadium in the 2021 home opener.

MOREHEAD, Ky. (MSU Athletics)– With scoring contributions from all three phases of the game – offense, defense and special teams – Morehead State football overpowered Point (Ga.) 62-9 Saturday for Family Weekend at Jayne Stadium in the 2021 home opener.

The MSU offense scored six touchdowns, the defensive unit hit paydirt once, the special teams punt return unit scored and the field goal unit converted twice as the Eagles scored the program’s most points since a 76-point outburst against Valparaiso in the final game of 2012.

The Eagles improved to 1-1 and won their home opener for the seventh time in nine seasons.

Defensively, senior end Vaughn Taylor, Jr., also set the program single-game record by being a part of six tackles for loss. In all, the Eagles totaled 18 stops behind the Point Skyhawk line of scrimmage.

Quarterback Mark Pappas established a career-high with five touchdown tosses, including two to senior wideout BJ Byrd – who had his second straight 100-yard (102) receiving outburst. Pappas was 29-of-45.

Besides Byrd, Pappas connected in the end zoNe with Michael Armour (21 yards), Issiah Aguero (18 yards) and DeVonte Adams (8 yards). While he misfired on a 49-yard FG try, graduate student Andrew Foster redeemed himself by being true from 37 and 31 yards. The 37-yard splitting of the uprights came as the first half horn sounded.

The offense generated 508 yards, while the defense held Point to 193, many coming in the second half. Point was just 5-of-15 on third downs, while the Eagles were 10-of-15. Point was also penalized 13 times for 129 yards. Morehead State also generated 34 first downs.

The Eagles also rushed for 149 yards, including a career-high 45 from back James Louis.

Taylor led a stifling defense with his career-best and record TFLs, including two sacks. He had two QB hurries as well, while lineman Devon Connors was a part of three stops in the backfield.

The Eagles led 21-0 after one quarter on three Pappas TDs. They added a fourth passing TD in the opening part of the second quarter. The defense then had its turn as safety Giovanni Herrera stepped in front of a pass by Point’s Payton Allen and returned it 85 yards for a TD.

The special teams got in on the action too as a muffed punt attempt was recovered in the end zone by Louis for a TD.

MSU led 38-0 at the half and 59-0 by the end of the third period.

The Eagles return to action next weekend at FCS nationally-ranked Austin Peay at 3 p.m. ET.

