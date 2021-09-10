Sheriff: Former Boyle County deputy fired for ethics violation

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ) – A deputy with the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office has been fired.

Sheriff Derek Robbins said Tanner Abbott was terminated Tuesday for ethics violations.

Robbins said he can’t elaborate because it’s a personnel matter.

Sources familiar with the case said at least some of the reasons relate to posts on Abbott’s Facebook page, including at least one that suggested Abbott was revealing a possible informant. The post has been taken down from Abbott’s page but screenshots of the post taken before it was deleted reveal the exchange.