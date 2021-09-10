FCPS announces bus route cancellations Friday, September 10

Macey Fix
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County public schools has announced morning bus route cancellations for Friday, September 10. The district continues to face a bus driver and bus monitor shortage.

The following routes have been cancelled this morning:

AM Bus  874  Deep Springs  Bryan Station High  LTMS

AM Bus  117  Yates  Bryan Station High  Winburn

AM Bus  1805 SCAPA

AM Bus  2126  STABLES  Dunbar  Leestown

AM Bus  225 Maxwell  SCAPA

AM Bus  965  Breckinridge  Henry Clay  Crawford

AM Bus 2127 Veterans Park  Tates Creek High  Southern Middle

For additional information from the district, click HERE or HERE.