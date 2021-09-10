FCPS announces bus route cancellations Friday, September 10

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County public schools has announced morning bus route cancellations for Friday, September 10. The district continues to face a bus driver and bus monitor shortage.

The following routes have been cancelled this morning:

AM Bus 874 Deep Springs Bryan Station High LTMS

AM Bus 117 Yates Bryan Station High Winburn

AM Bus 1805 SCAPA

AM Bus 2126 STABLES Dunbar Leestown

AM Bus 225 Maxwell SCAPA

AM Bus 965 Breckinridge Henry Clay Crawford

AM Bus 2127 Veterans Park Tates Creek High Southern Middle

For additional information from the district, click HERE or HERE.