Alexandria couple indicted for harboring undocumented noncitizens

COVINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) led investigation resulted in a federal indictment against two Kentucky residents for harboring undocumented noncitizens.

The announcement was made by HSI Nashville Special Agent in Charge Jerry C. Templet, Jr, and the acting U.S. Attorney for the eastern district of Kentucky.

Yun Zheng, a.k.a. Wendy, 50, and Yan Qui Wu, a.k.a. Jason, 48, both of Alexandria, were charged with four counts of concealing, harboring, or shielding a person for commercial and private financial gain, and one count of conspiracy to conceal, harbor, or shield persons for commercial and private financial gain. The alleged offenses occurred between November 2014 and November 2017.

The investigation was conducted by HSI, assisted by the Alexandria Police Department.

A date has not yet been set for their court appearance. If convicted, they face up to 10 years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine, and restitution for each of the five counts. However, any sentence following a conviction would be imposed by the court after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal sentencing statutes.

ICE wanted to remind the public that an indictment is an accusation only. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which government must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.